Racing Commission to consider Pope County casino in January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/AP) -The Arkansas Racing Commission may soon decide whether to issue a casino license for Pope County.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that commission attorney Byron Freeland told commissioners on Thursday that Jan. 6 is the deadline for a decision on awarding a license.
But he says commissioners could consider waiving the rule because of two pending court cases.
One is by a group whose license application was previously rejected and another by a group opposed to a casino in the county.
Cherokee Nation Businesses and the Choctaw Nation, both based in Oklahoma, have submitted current applications for the license.
