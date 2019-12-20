Racing Commission to consider Pope County casino in January

The Arkansas Racing Commission may soon decide whether to issue a casino license for Pope County. (Source: Pixabay)
December 20, 2019 at 2:20 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 2:20 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/AP) -The Arkansas Racing Commission may soon decide whether to issue a casino license for Pope County.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that commission attorney Byron Freeland told commissioners on Thursday that Jan. 6 is the deadline for a decision on awarding a license.

But he says commissioners could consider waiving the rule because of two pending court cases.

One is by a group whose license application was previously rejected and another by a group opposed to a casino in the county.

Cherokee Nation Businesses and the Choctaw Nation, both based in Oklahoma, have submitted current applications for the license.

