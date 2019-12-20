Red Wolves Friday at Camellia Bowl highlighted by press conference & pep rally

Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson at Friday's Camellia Bowl press conference. (Source: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | December 20, 2019 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 5:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - It’s game day eve here in Montgomery as Arkansas State gets set to take on FIU in the Camellia Bowl Saturday afternoon. A busy Friday already for the Red Wolves. A schedule that included a luncheon and their final walkthrough practice and now some pep rallies with a ton of the A-State faithful.

But as we’re now less than 24 hours till kickoff. The team is ready to get down to business.

The Camellia Bowl is Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN. You can see more Arkansas State coverage with the Camellia Bowl Special (Friday 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, Region 8 News app)

Join us LIVE for Arkansas State’s final press conference before the Camellia Bowl

Posted by Camellia Bowl on Friday, December 20, 2019

