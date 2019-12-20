Red Wolves Friday at Camellia Bowl highlighted by press conference & pep rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - It’s game day eve here in Montgomery as Arkansas State gets set to take on FIU in the Camellia Bowl Saturday afternoon. A busy Friday already for the Red Wolves. A schedule that included a luncheon and their final walkthrough practice and now some pep rallies with a ton of the A-State faithful.
But as we’re now less than 24 hours till kickoff. The team is ready to get down to business.
The Camellia Bowl is Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN. You can see more Arkansas State coverage with the Camellia Bowl Special (Friday 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, Region 8 News app)
.MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - It’s game day ee here in Montgomery as Arkansas State gets set to take on FIU in the Camellia Bowl Saturday afternoon. A busy Friday already for the Red Wolves. A schedule that included a luncheon and their final walkthrough practice and now some pep rallies with a ton of the A-State faithf