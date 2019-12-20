Red Wolves Thursday at Camellia Bowl highlighted by visit to Rosa Parks Museum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - It’s day two for Region 8 Sports down in Montgomery.
This morning we caught up with the Arkansas State football team as they had a chance to learn more about the city that they’re playing in on Saturday. The Red Wolves made the short walk over from the team hotel to visit the Rosa Parks Library and Museum. There they took in some of sights and sounds and now walk away with some more knowledge on Montgomery’s history and a better feeling of team bonding.
The Camellia Bowl is Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN. We’ll have an Arkansas State Bowl Special Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT. Check out complete highlights and reaction of the bowl game Saturday at 10:15pm on Red Wolves Live.
