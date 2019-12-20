Sam Carter & Rion Rhoades join Razorback football coaching staff

Carter joins the Hogs from Missouri where he served as a defensive quality control and analyst for Barry Odom, who Pittman tabbed as the program’s defensive coordinator earlier this week. Carter helped the Tigers’ defense rank as one of the best in the nation, particularly in the secondary this past season. Missouri’s pass defense ranked eighth in the FBS and second in the Southeastern Conference allowing only 179.3 yards per game. The Tigers were even tougher with the ball in the air, leading the nation by allowing opponents to complete just 50.3% of passes for 2,151 yards – seventh fewest in FBS. Mizzou had four players inside the SEC’s top 25 of passes defended, including three defensive backs in Joshuah Bledsoe, Khalil Oliver and Tyree Gillespie.