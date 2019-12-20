Santa visits Jonesboro babies early

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just a few days away and Santa made a special trip to Jonesboro to visit the NICU babies at St. Bernards.
Santa held and prayed for 11 babies Thursday in the NICU. Families and nurses look forward to his visit every year.
Nursing director for women’s and children’s services Dana Lands says it’s a special treat.
“It’s all about that joy. It truly is an example of the Christmas spirit,” she says. “Our community gives to make this happen and that is amazing. That is an amazing gift to think our babies get this attention from everybody in Jonesboro and in the area.”
Northeast Arkansas March of Dimes and the Recovery Room helped to make Santa’s visit a reality.