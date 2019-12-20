Scammers take advantage of holiday season, don’t be a victim

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Holiday shopping can quickly take a turn for the worst when you become a victim of a scam.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt offers some advice.
“The holidays are stressful enough, losing money or personal information to a scammer can only make it worse. Unfortunately, while everyone is shopping for the perfect gifts for their loved ones, scammers are working overtime to con you out of cash and personal information. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is,” said Attorney General Schmitt.
Here are more tips to keep your holiday season a happy one.
DO's:
- Scrub your mouse over links in emails and social media ads to display the true destination URL. Only click through if you’re certain it’s a legitimate site.
- Pay by credit card. That way you can dispute charges and limit the damage if it turns out you were scammed.
- Research unfamiliar retail, travel and charity sites online. Search for their names with terms like “scam,” “complaints” or “reviews,” and look them up on evaluation and information sites like those listed below under “More Resources.”
- Examine gift cards at the point of purchase. Signs of tampering could mean a thief has accessed the card’s PIN code and can drain its value as soon as someone buys and loads it.
- Do carefully examine gift cards at the point of purchase. Signs of tampering could mean a thief has accessed the card’s PIN code and can drain its value as soon as someone buys and loads it.
DON'Ts:
- Don’t buy things from a site unless the URL begins with “https://” or there’s a padlock or unbroken key icon in the address bar or at the bottom of the browser window. These indicate a secure connection.
- Don’t buy anything online while using a public Wi-Fi network. It might not be secure.
- Don’t make a purchase or donation if a website or caller seeks payment by wire transfer, gift card or prepaid card. These are like forking over cash that you’ll likely never see again.
Some scams are more common than others.
The Attorney General’s office said phony package delivery notices, fake charities, travel scams and letter to Santa scams are more frequent than others.
Officials say the warning signs on scams are there if you know what to look for.
Warning signs
- Huge discounts might be too good to be true.
- Spelling errors or bad grammar on a website or email.
- If a site doesn’t list a phone number or street address for the business and offers only an email address or fill-in contact form.
- No privacy policy.
- An email you didn’t sign up for that asks you to click on a link or download an app to access a deal or arrange delivery.
If you end up falling victim to a scam, the Attorney General’s office said to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or at ago.mo.gov.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.