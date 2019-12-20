Study ranks Jonesboro 5th in nation for manufacturing work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A study from smartasset.com recently ranked Jonesboro 5th in the nation for Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.
Jonesboro has seen a lot of growth over the years.
In fact, over 800 new manufacturing jobs alone have been added in the last two years.
Director of Communications for Jonesboro Unlimited Craig Rickert said the manufacturing industry will continue to expand for the foreseeable future.
“Manufacturing is such a huge part of our economy that we have great confidence it will grow,” said Rickert. “We have companies coming in like Risever and Delta Peanut that are going to add more manufacturing jobs, and then we have great sponsors and corporate entities here already in town that continue to hire people every year and it just means great things for our city and our economy.”
Smartasset.com also ranked Jonesboro 6th in the nation for Top 10 Cities for Working Parents.
To learn more about Jonesboro’s growth and what industries Jonesboro Unlimited focuses on, visit their website here.
