Trumann community members come together to purchase gifts for children

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people around Region 8 are doing their part to give to the less fortunate this season. Citizens in Trumann are proving they can come together for a great cause.
The Trumann Lions Club has worked solely on donations to bring Christmas cheer to about 80 kids.
Organizers started back in November by having parents sign up for help. A mother of six has received gifts from the group for several years and she says she has a new meaning of the word grateful.
“It really means a lot that there are some good people that are out there that are willing to help. I have six and it really helps out a lot. I really do appreciate what they do do,” mother who received gifts, Jasmine Flowers said.
However, it’s not just the Lions Club, local businesses like Walmart and Dollar General also donated toys.
The Hyneman family, who initiated the program about 30 years ago, also continues to donate.
The Lions Club says their mission is to serve and they will do that year-round.
