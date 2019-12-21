Entergy Arkansas asks customers to protect against scammers at Christmas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There are scammers seeking to make their presence felt during the holiday season, with a statewide utility working to let people know about what is going on, officials said.
According to a media release from Entergy Arkansas, the utility has received several complaints from customers in recent days about scammers claiming to work for the utility and threatening to disconnect customers if they do not pay their bill immediately.
Officials with Entergy said they will never demand immediate payment from a customer over the telephone or threaten to disconnect a customer’s service immediately.
Also, the utility will not ask customers to transfer money electronically through pre-paid cards or a wiring system, the media release noted.
The scammers can also use so-called “Spoofing” technology on a caller ID to make it look like the utility is calling.
Officials ask that anyone who receives a suspicious call can contact Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or if they are a victim of a scam, to call their local police or the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at 501-682-2007 or 1-800-482-8982.
