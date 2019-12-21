Facebook post sparks debate over first responder communication, train delays

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - There was a lot of debate on social media Friday after a Facebook post questioning communication between Lawrence County first responders during a call.
The Hoxie Police and Fire Departments got a call at 7:25 a.m. Friday about a man who had collapsed and was having trouble breathing.
Medic One in Walnut Ridge was also dispatched to the call but was delayed by a train.
Police Chief Glen Smith said that was the main concern with the call.
“A lot of the problem was the train was blocking the track,” said Smith.
It’s an issue the city of Hoxie has had to work around for years.
With tracks running both ways in town, trains are a big issue that first responders, unfortunately, can’t really work around.
Code Enforcement Officer Will Tate said the city isn’t big enough for their own ambulance.
“The call volume in Hoxie really is not enough to sustain an ambulance full-time,” said Tate.
The train wasn’t the only concern with this call.
Dispatch had radioed Medic One for an estimated time of arrival but didn’t get a response immediately.
“There was some radio communication,” said Smith.
It was only a couple of minutes delay, due to a channel being changed on the radio accidentally.
The big concern for first responders in Hoxie is how to work around the trains in such time-sensitive situations.
Smith said they plan to work on that with more training.
“I would say the first of the year, that’s something we’ll be looking at,” said Smith.
A fire department volunteer with EMT training was on the scene Friday while the ambulance was delayed.
Hoxie Police also has a few officers trained in first responding.
The Director of Medical One told Region 8 News according to their records, they were on the scene by 7:37 a.m., just 12 minutes after the call went out.
