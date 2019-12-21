Hendren won’t seek 2nd term as Arkansas Senate president

pic of Arkansas State Capitol Building (Source: KAIT-TV)
December 20, 2019 at 6:11 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 6:11 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Republican president pro tem of Arkansas' Senate says he's won't seek another term leading that chamber next year.

Sen. Jim Hendren said Friday he won't run for another two-year term as the chamber's president when senators meet at the end of next year's fiscal session to select a new leader.

Hendren's term as Senate president runs through the end of 2020. Hendren says he's still seeking re-election to the Senate next year.

Hendren is considering whether to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. He said he plans to make a decision after next year’s session.

