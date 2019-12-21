Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas State and Florida International are set to meet in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Red Wolves have won four of their last five football games, while Butch Davis's FIU team is trying to secure a winning record. Arkansas State is led by All-America wide receiver Omar Bayless. Quarterback James Morgan leads FIU's offense. It's the Red Wolves' ninth straight bowl appearance and the third in a row for FIU. Davis joins Alabama's Nick Saban as the only active FBS coach to take three different teams to three consecutive bowl games.