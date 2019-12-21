Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes added another memorable performance to an impressive start to his career last weekend against Denver. He completed 27 of 34 passes through a driving snowstorm to lead Kansas City to a 23-3 victory. It was the kind of weather that should have made it difficult for a kid from Texas to throw the ball. Instead it allowed Mahomes to show off his arm strength and accuracy in new ways. Now, the reigning league MVP hopes to carry that hot hand into Sunday night's game in Chicago.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No. 1 Kansas is set to renew its rivaly with No. 18 Villanova in Philadelphia. The Wildcats and Jayhawks have played many memorable games since the start of the century. Kansas beat Villanova on the way to the 2008 national championship and the Wildcats repaid the favor in the 2016 and 2018 NCAA Tournaments with wins on their way to national titles. Villanova's 2005 win over No. 1 KU was a program-changer for coach Jay Wright. No. 1 Kansas (9-1) heads to Philadelphia on Saturday to play No. 18 Villanova (8-2). They'll compete at the Wells Fargo Center, the home of the 76ers and their All-Star big man and former Jayhawk Joel Embiid.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The next edition of the Iowa-Minnesota college football rivalry will be staged on a Friday night. The Big Ten has moved the Hawkeyes-Gophers game in 2020 from Sept. 20 to Sept. 19. This will be the earliest-ever meeting between the two schools that play annually for the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy. In 113 all-time matchups, the Hawkeyes and Gophers have only met in September twice. That was in 2012 and 2013. Iowa leads the series 63-48-2. The Big Ten began scheduling Friday night games in 2017. Minnesota hosted one in 2018, a victory over Indiana.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has hired former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as its defensive coordinator. He replaces Marcel Yates, who was fired with linebackers coach John Rushing on Oct. 30. Former NFL coach Chuck Cecil served as the Wildcats' interim defensive coordinator after Yates was fired. Rhoads spent the past two seasons as UCLA's defensive backs coach after a two-year stint at Arkansas, where he was defensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach after Bret Bielema was fired in November 2017.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds, Katie Campbell added 11 points and No. 17 Gonzaga beat No. 20 Missouri State 64-52. The Bulldogs (11-1) used a 19-4 run capped by Jessie Loera's layup with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to pull away to the largest lead of the game at 49-32. The Bears (9-2) answered with nine straight points to cut the deficit to eight but go no closer down the stretch. Brice Calip had 15 points and Alexa Willard scored 11 for Missouri State.
UNDATED (AP) — Player of the year Charles Salary from Marian and fellow running back Arnijae Ponder of Morningside lead The Associated Press NAIA All-America team. Marian and Morningside will play Saturday in the NAIA championship game in Grambling, Louisiana. Salary has run for 1,586 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Ponder has run for 1,754 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was joined on the first team by offensive lineman Garrett Temme. Marian also placed defensive lineman Mac Dutra on the first team.