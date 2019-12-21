Independence County School Districts team up to save more through solar energy

INDEPENDENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of school districts are coming together to save money on their utility bills. Through the Solar Access Act, small schools can now work together to save more money through solar energy.
But the special thing about this story is that the Midland Mustangs and Cedar Ridge Timberwolves will become the first in the state to utilize one solar plant.
Cedar Ridge Superintendent Dr. Andy Ashley says he is happy about the collaboration.
“We knew if joined together with another organization that we could have a bigger solar farm and we could also get a lower rate. So, we started shopping around and thought, what about Midland?” Ashley said.
They have both already done special projects with LED lighting and now, all of these projects will save the schools and taxpayer money.
And besides the fact the districts will save money, Midland Superintendent Dwayne Wammack says there will also be an opportunity for students to learn through STEM.
"It’s going to allow us opportunities to go and study more about solar energy and conservation of energy and how we can save and make the place better,” Wammack said.
The plant will be located on the Cedar Ridge campus and the district will also receive money for renting out the space.
Wammack says he believes the pair “got the best-guaranteed price rate for solar than anybody in the state so far.”
Entegrity will install single-axis trackers in the field and the company projects that the schools will have annual savings.
The project is expected to break ground this spring.
The two will be in the partnership for the next two decades.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.