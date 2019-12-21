One injured as Jonesboro police investigate shooting on Cartwright Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a local hospital early Saturday after a shots heard call in Jonesboro.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers got a call around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 21 about the shots heard call in the 1100 block of Cartwright Street.
Officers saw multiple vehicles and a house was damaged by gunfire, police said.
Officers also found a victim, who was treated on scene and later taken to the hospital.
The Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
