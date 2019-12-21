Poinsett County deputies search for escaped inmate

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) -Poinsett County authorities are looking for an inmate that they say ran out of the county jail Friday evening.
According to Poinsett County Chief Deputy Steve Rorex, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and involved Chad Costner, 31, of Harrisburg.
Rorex said a family member of Costner was supposed to be bonded out of jail Friday evening. As authorities went back to get who they thought was the family member, a bail bondsman told deputies it was not the family member.
It was, in fact, Costner, who then took off running, Rorex said.
Costner had been in jail on a theft-related charge, Rorex said, noting police do not believe he is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Costner’s whereabouts can call Poinsett County deputies at 870-578-5411.
