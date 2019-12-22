Craighead Co. Jonesboro Public Library holds Winter Fun Holiday Break

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents, if you’re looking for something to keep your children occupied for the holiday, there’s a list of things in Craighead County to keep them busy.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is hosting a Winter fun Holiday break from Dec. 21 until Jan. 3, 2020.
It includes activities from bingo, to holiday crafts, a movie, and kids yoga.
The assistant youth services manager says this is a great way to enhance children’s social skills and foster education.
“Parents are always thankful that kids are putting down those controllers and they’re getting out of the house and getting some free entertainment," Sloane Simmons said.
The library says all children under the age of 8-years-old must be escorted by someone who is 14-years-old or older at all times.
Check out the full list of activities the library is holding below.
