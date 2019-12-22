Dozens gather for Red Wolves and Red Noses Bowl game viewing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Some of the community gathered to cheer on the Red Wolves tonight in Downtown Jonesboro.
The Winter Wonderland Rink held a watch party for the game on its outdoor movie screen.
They also showed a screening of “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer” immediately after the game to show off some team and Christmas spirit.
“I think it’ll bring the community closer together," says Jonesboro resident Nicole Moore. "Everybody can have fun, watch the game, watch the kids or go ice skating themselves.”
According to the City of Jonesboro’s website, Saturday night concluded Winter Wonderland of 2019.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.