Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jermaine Samuels hit the winning 3-pointer with just over 20 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 win over No. 1 Kansas in Philadelphia. Kansas became the latest No. 1 to fall this season. The Jayhawks had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year's Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored twice in the third period, Jake Allen had 34 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals. Pietrangelo finished a 2-on-1 with a shot past Martin Jones for a 3-2 lead with 8:53 left. Pietrangelo and Ryan O’Reilly each added empty-net goals. Jaden Schwartz scored and had two assists, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues. St. Louis won its fifth straight and improved to 16-2-3 against Western Conference opponents and 11-4-3 on the road.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dru Smith scored 19 points, Javon Pickett added 17, and the Missouri Tigers beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-56 in the 39th Annual Braggin’ Rights game. Xavier Pinson also scored a career-high 14 points for the Tigers, who won their third straight game. Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Kofi Cockburn added 13 for Illinois, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Brian Kelly need not worry that No. 14 Notre Dame isn’t focused on Iowa State, its opponent next Saturday in the Camping World Bowl. After a week of final exams, his Fighting Irish (10-2) aren’t taking Matt Campbell’s Cyclones (7-5) lightly as they practiced for the sixth time for the game in Orlando, Fla. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for 3,760 yards and 27 touchdowns, particularly has the attention of Notre Dame, which is coming off semester exams.
UNDATED (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63. Xavier Sneed missed a game tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game. Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11. The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead. The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%. Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night because of a dislocated left elbow. The move could signal the end of the season for Hicks, who returned from injured reserve and played through pain in a loss at Green Bay last week that helped knock the Bears out of the running for a playoff spot. He was hurt in the loss against Oakland in London on Oct. 6.
CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp had 16 and Luka Garza had 12 points and 13 rebounds as Iowa pulled away late for a 77-70 victory over Cincinnati after losing a 15-point second-half lead. Bakari Evelyn had 15 points off the bench as Iowa (9-3) won its third straight and eighth in 10 games. The Hawkeyes closed with a 15-6 run over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Jarron Cumberland had 18 points for Cincinnati (7-5), which has dropped three of four. Cumberland has 1,496 career points to move past Yancy Gates (1,485) for 15th place on Cincinnati's all-time scoring list.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 points apiece and Creighton pulled away in the final minute to beat Arizona State 67-60 for its sixth straight victory. Christian Bishop had all 12 of his points in the second half and Marcus Zegarowski had seven points and eight assists for the Bluejays, who scored the final six points.