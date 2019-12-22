Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jermaine Samuels hit the winning 3-pointer with just over 20 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 win over No. 1 Kansas in Philadelphia. Kansas became the latest No. 1 to fall this season. The Jayhawks had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year's Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.