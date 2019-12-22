Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An internal investigation has cleared a former 911 dispatcher in Arkansas of any wrongdoing in how she handled a call in which she scolded a frantic newspaper delivery woman for driving into floodwaters before she drowned. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the review by the Fort Smith police department concluded ex-dispatcher Donna Reneau performed her duties as required. Reneau was working her final shift on Aug. 24 when she took the call from 47-year-old Debra Stevens. Dean Pitts, who led the police department's review, says there was no negligence in Reneau's performance in dispatching first responders and her actions wouldn’t have merited being fired.