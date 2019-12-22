Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LEAWOOD FATAL SHOOTING
Police: 1 killed, another wounded in Leawood shooting
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Police in northeastern Kansas are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Leawood police say officers were called around 8 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex parking lot for reports of shots fired. The Kansas City Star reports that short time later, two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims, a man, died of his wounds. The other victim was taken to an area trauma center. Their names had not been released by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been reported. It was the Kansas City suburb's first homicide of the year.
OLATHE HOMICIDE
Olathe police: 68-year-old woman found stabbed to death
OLATHE, Kansas (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a 68-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an Olathe neighborhood. Olathe police say in a news release that officers responding to an armed disturbance just before noon Friday found the woman suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released. Police say another woman _ a 38-year-old who knew the victim _ was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No arrests or charges had been announced by midday Saturday.
T25-KANSAS-VILLANOVA
No. 1 KU falls to No. 18 Villanova on Samuels' 3-pointer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jermaine Samuels hit the winning 3-pointer with just over 20 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 win over No. 1 Kansas in Philadelphia. Kansas became the latest No. 1 to fall this season. The Jayhawks had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year's Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
BANKERS SURVEY
Survey of Plains, Western bankers shows waning rural economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers indicates a waning economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, and weak farm income is hurting producers' ability to borrow money from banks. The Rural Mainstreet survey shows its overall index fell to to 50.2 this month from 54.2 in November. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey and says federal agriculture crop support payments and somewhat higher grain prices kept the overall index from falling into negative territory. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
AP-US-CITY-NEWSPAPER-DISPUTE
Kansas city's move against paper strikes some as retaliation
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A growing community near Kansas City has decided this week to stop publishing its legal notices in its hometown newspaper. Some City Council members in Gardner, Kansas, describe the move as cost cutting, but the city is acting after several officials publicly criticized the coverage the city was receiving. The council changed its newspaper of record following a staff report that the city would likely lower its costs 75% by going with another weekly publication. But critics see it as retaliation. Longtime Publisher Rhonda Humble says, “They're trying to shut me up.” The newspaper stands to lose thousands of dollars a year.
KANSAS COURTS-FUNDING-LAWSUIT
Judges sue Kansas lawmakers hoping to boost courts' funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Six trial-court judges in Kansas have filed a lawsuit against the state Legislature in hopes of forcing it to increase funding for the court system. The judges filed the lawsuit Friday directly with the Kansas Supreme Court. The lawsuit alleges that state lawmakers have chronically underfinanced the judicial branch. The judges asked the state's highest court to force legislators to consider funding “independent of unrelated political agendas." The Supreme Court itself has already proposed an $18 million increase in the court system's budget. Much of the proposed funds would go toward increasing pay for both judges and court staff.
CHILD MOLESTATION-SENTENCE
Kansas man sentenced for molesting 2 girls for 4 years
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 51-year-old Maize man has sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for molesting two girls over four years. Gene Cusick was sentenced Friday for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He pleaded guilty in October. Prosecutors said Cusick molested the two girls between August 2014 and October 2018. The two girls both told their mothers that Cusick had molested them when he was watching them for the parents. In each case, Cusick connected with the parents by telling them his 10-year-old daughter died in a go-cart crash. Detectives determined that claim was false.
TOPEKA-MOTEL DEATH
Man pleads guilty in strangulation death at Topeka motel
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has admitted strangling an Osawatomie woman at a Topeka hotel. Clarence James Foy, of Paola, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the July 2016 death of 18-year-old Sarah Cheyenne Crawford. Crawford’s body was found wrapped in sheets behind a couch. She had been strangled with a belt and telephone charging cord at a Ramada Inn. Prosecutors said she was killed after an argument with Foy. He was arrested four days later after a police chase in Platte County, Missouri.