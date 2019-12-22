Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-THREE-DEAD-ILLINOIS
Pair from Alabama face 9 murder counts in Illinois shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A man and woman from Alabama were charged Saturday with killing three people in southwest Illinois, authorities said. Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan,28, face nine counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Shari Yates, 59, and her 30-year-old son, Andrew Brooks, in their home, along with another man, John McMillian, 32. Police in Bethalto, Illinois, discovered the bodies Thursday night after they were asked to check on the well-being of the residents.
MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Police: Body of missing Kansas City woman found by road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say the body of a woman missing nearly a week has been found on the side of a road in the southeastern part of the city. Police say family members searching for 28-year-old Renita Thompson found her body Saturday morning just a block west of Interstate 435 in the Strupwood neighborhood. Police quickly identified the body as that of Thompson. Her cause of death has not been released. Police are asking the public for information on Thompson's death and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
WOMAN KILLED-EXCAVATION
Remains found in Missouri landfill those of missing woman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Human remains found in a Columbia landfill in September have been confirmed to be those of a woman missing for more than 13 years. Television station KOMU reports that DNA results taken from the remains came back Friday to positively identify the remains as those of Megan Shultz. Authorities began digging in the landfill earlier this year after Shultz's former husband, 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort, allegedly walked into a police station and confessed to killing her and putting the body in a trash bin. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in the case.
ST. LOUIS OFFICERS INDICTED
Trial pushed back for St. Louis officers charged in attack
ST. OUIS (AP) — The federal trial for St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague during 2017 protests has been postponed until Sept. 28. The trial of Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers had been scheduled for early 2020, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a judge on Friday agreed to push back the date to give lawyers for a third officer, Steven Korte, time to prepare. Korte was added to the federal indictment last week that charges the officers each with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury. Two other officers have already pleaded guilty and face sentencing next year.
MISSOURI FARMERS-CHINA DEAL
Missouri farmers cast doubt over limited US-China trade deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A limited agreement easing trade restrictions with China appears like great news for farmers, who have been battered by the trade war. KCUR-FM reports that some farmers are doubtful. The farmers are concerned that agriculture exports will suffer for years. Corn and soybeans prices began rising last week after discussions of a potential trade deal. U.S. farm commodities prices plummeted in 2018 after China announced retaliatory tariffs against them. The Trump Administration has since distributed about $28 billion in so-called Market Facilitation Payments to compensate some farmers for what they have suffered under the trade war.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Kansas City police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies at scene
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man walking on a Kansas City highway was hit by a car and killed. Police say in a news release that the crash happened early Saturday on Missouri 152 just west of Liberty, killing a 23-year-old man from Kearney, Missouri. The victim's name has not yet been released. Police say the 24-year-old driver stopped at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
CRASH-TWO KILLED
Police: 2 in car fleeing police die in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators in Kansas City say two people have died and another was injured in a head-on crash involving a stolen car that had been fleeing police. Police said in a news release that the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 when a car going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the interstate hit a sport utility vehicle head-on. Police say a man and woman in the car were killed and the driver of the SUV was seriously injured. Police say the car, which had been reported stolen, had earlier fled from police who tried to pull it over.
BANKERS SURVEY
Survey of Plains, Western bankers shows waning rural economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers indicates a waning economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, and weak farm income is hurting producers' ability to borrow money from banks. The Rural Mainstreet survey shows its overall index fell to to 50.2 this month from 54.2 in November. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey and says federal agriculture crop support payments and somewhat higher grain prices kept the overall index from falling into negative territory. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.