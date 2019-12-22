Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators in Kansas City say two people have died and another was injured in a head-on crash involving a stolen car that had been fleeing police. Police said in a news release that the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 when a car going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the interstate hit a sport utility vehicle head-on. Police say a man and woman in the car were killed and the driver of the SUV was seriously injured. Police say the car, which had been reported stolen, had earlier fled from police who tried to pull it over.