Man arrested in attempted rape case in Steele

James Wilbourn, 63, of Steele was arrested by Steele police on suspicion of attempted rape after an investigation. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 22, 2019 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 3:41 PM

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) -A Southeast Missouri man was being held without bond in the Pemiscot County Jail after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman earlier this month.

According to a media release from Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, James Wilbourn, 63, of Steele was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

Steele police went to a home on South Walnut Street Dec. 20 about the sexual assault. The victim told police that Wilbourn had also threatened her life, Stanfield said.

Police later got a warrant for Wilbourn, who was arrested without incident, on the attempted rape charge, which is a Class B felony in Missouri.

