Man arrested in attempted rape case in Steele

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) -A Southeast Missouri man was being held without bond in the Pemiscot County Jail after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman earlier this month.
According to a media release from Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, James Wilbourn, 63, of Steele was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.
Steele police went to a home on South Walnut Street Dec. 20 about the sexual assault. The victim told police that Wilbourn had also threatened her life, Stanfield said.
Police later got a warrant for Wilbourn, who was arrested without incident, on the attempted rape charge, which is a Class B felony in Missouri.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.