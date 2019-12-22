NoahStrong: The fight continues at 2nd annual bowling tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The fight continues as a Region 8 teen battles an aggressive tumor.
In September 2018, 18-year-old Noah Reeves was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.
On Sunday, friends, family, and supporters of the teen gathered for the 2nd annual bowling tournament at Hijinx in Jonesboro to raise funds for his treatment after recently being taken off of the clinical trial.
There was also a raffle and silent auction.
Noah’s grandmother, Barbara Brown, says she’s grateful her grandson made it to see another year since his diagnosis and wanted to thank the community for their continued support.
“Oh, my goodness. The support of this community has been amazing,” says Brown with a smile. “We wouldn’t have made it this long without everybody out in the community being able to support him.”
Brown says Noah is home resting for now.
If you would like to join the #Noah Strong movement and contribute to his treatment, you can visit any Centennial Bank location and donate to ‘Noah Reeves’.
