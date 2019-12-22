Sorority holds first black entrepreneur Holiday shopping pop-up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -An entrepreneur opportunity was marked in the books for black business owners in Jonesboro.
The Kappa Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held its first Black Entrepreneur Holiday shopping pop-up.
Vendors and customers gathered at the A-State Pavilion to showcase and purchase items from hair care, to jewelry, and customized clothing.
A 15-year-old vendor, selling suit accessories, encourages other young people to chase their dreams, and says the event was a great way to spotlight his unique craft.
“It all starts off with a small idea,” says DDI Accessories creator and owner, Derrick Island, Jr. “You’re not too small to start a business. You’re not too small, you’re not too young. There’s a lot of opportunities and opened doors just at our fingertips at this generation.”
The event is just one of several events that the sorority has done this year to help entrepreneurs get their businesses started.
