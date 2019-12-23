Dec. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An upper level low pressure system will continue to bring rain and drizzle to areas along and south of I-40 through Monday morning.
Clouds will begin to clear from the northwest late tonight through the day on Monday.
Can`t rule out some patchy fog developing across Northeast Arkansas, but expect a better chance of fog to occur Monday night across the entire Mid-South.
Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
News Headlines
The search is on this morning for a missing woman and a 7-year-old child that police say could be in danger.
Christmas is days away, and a local panhandler is at it again this year helping collect gifts for those in need, but this time, there’s a new addition.
Officials with a Central Arkansas company, with a location in Region 8, announced this weekend they will be temporarily suspending its services due to a cyber attack.
