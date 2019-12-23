Dexter, Mo. woman and child missing, may be in danger

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman and child are missing. Police believe they may be in danger.
Maria Denelia Reyes, 48, and Arynay Reyes-Juarez, seven, went missing from 307 S Elm St, Dexter, Missouri at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.
They are both described as Hispanic females, by police.
They may be in a Silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am with Esbin Martinez Matillas, a Hispanic, male. He is about 45 years-old, 5’ 0”, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Maria and Arynay were seen entering the Matillas’s vehicle around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. Cell phone activity indicates they may be in the Memphis, Tenn. area.
Maria Danelia Reyes is 4’ 11”, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
Arynay Reyes-Juarez is 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.
Maria’s son was checking on his mother and sister when he noticed the front door of their home was open.
The son checked her home, and when he could not find Maria or Arynay, he called the Dexter Police department.
During the initial search, officers discovered blood inside the residence.
This led police to believe that Maria and Arynay are in danger.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as information comes in.
