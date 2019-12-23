Endangered Person Advisory issued for two people in Dexter, MO

DEXTER, Mo. (KAIT) -Dexter police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for two missing individuals Sunday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Maria Danelia Reyes and 7-year-old Aryany Reyes were reported missing.
According to the report, it happened around 2 p.m. at the 300-block of S. Elm St. on Sat., Dec. 21.
The front door of the residence was found open, and evidence reportedly obtained from the residence indicates the missing individuals are endangered.
The individuals may be in a 2005 Silver Pontiac Grand Am.
According to the report, Maria Reyes is 4′11 and 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, while Aryany Reyes is 50 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement also advised 45-year-old Esbin Martinez Matillas could be a possible suspect or associate in the case. Matillas is 5′0, weighing 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.
