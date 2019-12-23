Gas prices tumble nationwide, remain unchanged in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the price of gas dropping for the seventh straight week, Christmas came early for motorists.
The national average price for gasoline, according to GasBuddy.com, fell 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.53.
That’s 5.9 cents a gallon less than drivers were spending a month ago, but 22.1 cents more than they paid at this same time last year.
“With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average seen its seventh weekly decline,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum.”
In Arkansas, gas prices remained unchanged at an average of $2.24/gallon.
According to GasBuddy, motorists in the Natural State are spending 4.8 cents a gallon less than they did last month, but 27.8 cents more than last year.
“With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average seen its seventh weekly decline,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.