Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 to stay in contention for a first-round playoff bye. Kansas City earned its fifth straight win and remained a game behind New England for the AFC's second seed. The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating Buffalo on Saturday. The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth division title in a row. Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy got a chance to face his former boss, and Andy Reid had a few more lessons for his longtime assistant. Nagy and Reid watched as Chicago stumbled on offense and Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns, leading Kansas City to a 26-3 victory that kept the AFC West champions in contention for a first-round playoff bye. It was the most lopsided loss of Nagy's coaching 31-game coaching career.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Iowa State used a hot-shooting first half to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59. Solomon Young added 15 points and reserve Terrence Lewis had a season-high 11 for the Cyclones, who led by as many as 26 in the first half thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers. Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 17 points and Brian Patrick added 13. With Haliburton making 6 of 8 shots, including 5 of 7 behind the arc, Iowa State shot a season best 61% in the first half, with 10 3s.