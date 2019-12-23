Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Lottery revenue has been down in the first five months of the budget year as the best-known games have failed to produce huge jackpots that draw long lines at ticket counters.The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that since July 1, overall sales are down more than 3%, or a little over $20 million.Lottery Executive Director May Scheve says many people aren’t motivated to buy tickets until they see jaw-dropping jackpots. After two big jackpots last year, sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are down about $50 million. State lawmakers also cut money to advertise the lottery this year.