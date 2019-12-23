Malden man killed in rollover crash in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 23.
According to officials the crash was on County Road 118 at Malden around 12:50 a.m.
Jared R. Risinger, 43 of Malden, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram heading east.
Highway Patrol officials said Risinger ran off the road and overturned.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell at 1:35 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.