Malden man killed in rollover crash in Dunklin Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | December 23, 2019 at 11:04 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 12:46 PM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 23.

According to officials the crash was on County Road 118 at Malden around 12:50 a.m.

Jared R. Risinger, 43 of Malden, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram heading east.

Highway Patrol officials said Risinger ran off the road and overturned.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell at 1:35 a.m.

