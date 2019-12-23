Man arrested for kidnapping, engaging in sexual contact with underage teen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man who is accused of engaging in sexual contact with an underage teen was arrested after he reportedly kidnapped and threatened the teen and another woman.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to an apartment just off south Caraway Road on Dec. 14 and spoke with a woman who told them Nickolas Jones had held her and a teenager against their will since Dec. 13.
The woman said Jones would beat the teen with a metal broom handle and anytime she tried to intervene, Jones would beat her again.
Jones later reportedly took the woman’s phone, grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the teen if she called police.
Friends of the teen later received audio recordings of the victim and went to check.
Once they arrived, Jones left the scene and police later arrived.
Police originally arrested Jones on Sept. 2 for third-degree domestic battery against the same victim and was given a no-contact order on Sept. 3.
Officers learned on Dec. 15 that Jones reportedly sent videos of himself engaging in sexual contact with the teen victim to several family members and friends.
A witness later provided police the video of the alleged sexual contact on Dec. 17.
Jones appeared on a bench warrant that same day, with Judge Tommy Fowler giving Jones a $450,000 bond.
Jones was charged with kidnapping; first-degree terroristic threatening, interference with emergency communications, violation of a no-contact order, and possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual activity involving a child.
His next court date is Jan. 31.
