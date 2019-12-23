Man killed in early morning crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 23, 2019 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 6:09 AM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. on County Road 118 in Dunklin County.

Jared R. Risinger, 43, of Malden was eastbound when his 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck ran off the road and overturned.

At 1:35 a.m., Coroner James Powell pronounced Risinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, dead at the scene.

It was the 54th fatality for Troop E this year.

