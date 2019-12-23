Man killed in early morning crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. on County Road 118 in Dunklin County.
Jared R. Risinger, 43, of Malden was eastbound when his 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck ran off the road and overturned.
At 1:35 a.m., Coroner James Powell pronounced Risinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, dead at the scene.
It was the 54th fatality for Troop E this year.
