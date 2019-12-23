Police chase ends in ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect’s arrest

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting last month is now in police custody.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department said Monday morning they had captured Carlos James Williams “following a lengthy pursuit in a stolen vehicle.”
Williams is suspected in a Nov. 2 shooting on East Harper that sent a 35-year-old man to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, with police warning residents that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Shortly after midnight Monday, the police department’s patrol division stopped him following an extended chase. He was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
PBPD stated he will also face additional charges in connection with the pursuit, stolen vehicle, and firearms located inside the vehicle.
