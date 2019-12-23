Police: 14-year-old accidentally shot by 16-year-old in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager has been released from the hospital after investigators said he was shot in West Memphis.
Police were called to Walnut Drive around 8:30 Sunday night. Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
He was taken to Le Bonheur, treated, and released late Sunday night.
Investigators have determined the 14-year-old was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old boy.
West Memphis police said the teenagers were playing with a handgun that one of them said they found.
There was not an adult inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The handgun was recovered by investigators on the scene.
Neither teenager has been identified in the case. It’s unclear the charges will be filed at this time.
