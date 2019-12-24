Church continues tradition to cook for community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 30 years ago, a woman in the Jonesboro community decided to give back to those in need; her son and congregation now continue her legacy.
Pastor Glen Conley and members of Miller’s Temple Church of God in Christ continue his mother’s tradition by serving good, hot food and fellowship to those in need during the holiday season.
“It gives us an opportunity to kind of meet people,” he said. “We say hi to them and don’t get a chance to talk to them. It gives us more of a conversation.”
The women of the church prepare and cook the meal. Conley says the food was donated by community businesses.
He says the church works year-round to help those in need. Donations of any kind would be appreciated.
To make a donation, click here or send donations by mail to Miller’s Temple C.O.G.I.C. P.O. Box 7048 Jonesboro, AR 72403.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.