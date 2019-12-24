Dec. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Will we have the warmest Christmas in 37 years? It will be close!
Christmas is expected to have a 65°.
The weather stays quiet for several days, with rain chances making a return this weekend.
News Headlines
A Paragould woman walking along U.S. Highway 49 Monday night died when she was struck by a passing pickup truck.
A man suspected in the murder of a Jonesboro woman has been extradited from Florida to face charges.
Dozens of children will enjoy Christmas this year thanks to some local citizens in action.
