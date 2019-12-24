Great 8: Favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2019

Great 8: Favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2019
By Chris Hudgison | December 24, 2019 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 1:19 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Great 8 was a Region 8 News staple back in the day to show the top weekly sports highlights.

Why not a Great 8 for favorite stories? We’re counting down our favorite Region 8 Sports stories. Watch #8, #7, #6, & #5 on Christmas Eve and #4, #3, #2, & #1 on Christmas Day.

#1: Wendy Anderson inspires Arkansas State football

#2: Omar Bayless: All-American

#3: Jonesboro & Valley View volleyball dominate

#4: Gavin Grubbs inspires Harrisburg football

#5: Michael Carr breaks Earl Bell’s Arkansas State Record

#6: Independence & Izard County hoops: Batesville, Melbourne, Izard County all win state titles

#7: Small Rosters, Big Dreams: Viola baseball, Riverside girls basketball, CRA volleyball

#8: Shackeel Butters returns to the court for Williams Baptist

Region 8 Sports: Favorite Stories of 2019 (#8, #7, #6, #5)

