A Guest Better Region 8: Jonesboro should be excited for 2020 and the future

(KAIT) -The Administration and officers of the Jonesboro Police Department are proud to have the opportunity to serve such a diverse, dynamic and growing city.
Now approaching 80,000 in population, Jonesboro is host to twice that number on any given workday.
Due to this growth, some problems are seeping into parts of our city and certain crime patterns are beginning to develop.
I want to share how our department is addressing these issues.
Through our use of social media, we are bringing you the facts, often before the investigation begins. Over 170 criminals were brought to justice with your help.
While exposure to all of this information can sometimes make citizens feel vulnerable, I assure you, we still live and work in a very safe community.
The majority of violent crimes are not random acts. Most are linked to either domestic violence or illegal drug use.
The creation of the Organized Criminal Activity Task Force, now allows us to better share information on criminal gang activity in our region.
Expanded partnerships with Federal Agencies have increased our capabilities in locating, arresting and keeping criminals off the streets. These partnerships facilitated quick arrests when two homicide suspects fled to Tennessee and Florida.
I'm proud to say our solution rate on homicides this year is 100%. While the total number of homicides increased, a per capita comparison to previous years reveals that our rate has remained steady.
SkyCop Cameras are being deployed to help deter and solve crime. Already, we have had multiple successes as they captured video linking suspects to crimes. This enabled officers to make arrests quickly.
A Victim’s Service unit was recently created. This is to help violent crime victims through their tragic experiences. This not only improves conviction rates, it empowers victims to regain their lives after a traumatic incident.
Policing is not a spectator sport. It takes your involvement to solve cases. That is why we continue to participate in many community outreach programs to foster proactive policing.
The good news is Jonesboro remains among one of the safest cities in our region.
We will continue to be diligent in keeping you safe.
We are Jonesboro entering 2020, and we should all be excited, not afraid, of what our future has to offer.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.