Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NBA coaches are striking the delicate balance between pushing inexperienced players enough for the players and the team to have success while realizing that the learning curve in the league is often a long one. The pace of the NBA can be daunting for newcomers. There’s little time for extensive practices so players must make strides on the fly and are thrown into the fire to learn as they go. There’s no one-size-fits all but if players and coaches don’t figure it out, both can be out of a job.