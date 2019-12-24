Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice in St. Louis' four-goal first period and the Blues won their sixth straight game by beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1. Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Jaden Schwartz scored on the power play for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves in his first start since December 16 against Colorado, and Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron each had two assists. Alex Iafallo had a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick made 24 saves, but the Kings lost their third in a row.
NEW YORK (AP) — Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago Tuesday with a 128-word, two-paragraph letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn. St. Louis had traded the All-Star center fielder to Philadelphia. Flood refused to accept the Cardinals' right to deal him and challenged the reserve clause in the first shot of a labor war that would consume the sport for more than a quarter-century. He lost, but the union won free agency in a 1975 arbitration decision. Baseball's average major league salary has risen from just under $25,000 at the time of Flood's letter to just over $4 million.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Ohio State meets No. 22 West Virginia as one of two games on the week's AP Top 25 schedule matching a pair of ranked teams. The Buckeyes have already beaten Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky in nonconference play so far. They rank in the top 10 of KenPom's national offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. The schedule also includes an instate rivalry game between No. 3 Louisville and No. 19 Kentucky. Gonzaga is off this week after becoming the sixth different team to reach No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll this season.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It's getting more and more difficult for Wichita State to play the no-respect card this season. The Shockers were the first team outside the Top 25 in the new poll released Monday, and could soon be crashing the party with games coming up against Abilene Christian and East Carolina. But the game on everybody's radar is the matchup in early January with No. 9 Memphis, a game that could help shape the rest of the American Athletic Conference race.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were so dominant in all phases of their 26-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on a cold Sunday night at Soldier Field that it was hard for coach Andy Reid to highlight everyone in his post-game news conference. Patrick Mahomes was dynamic and the Kansas City offense was humming. Terrell Suggs joined a defense that has allowed six points total the past two weeks. Even the special teams were solid with Harrison Butker hitting a career-long 56-yard field goal.