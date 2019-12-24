Hoxie High School finishes first year of new CNA program

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District just wrapped up the first semester of their new CNA course.
It’s part of their Career and Technical Education Program and allows juniors and seniors to complete a full CNA program and test for certification.
Gina Cornish, the instructor for the new course, said it’s a great way for any students interested in the medical field to gain some experience.
“It’s going to give them a jump into the medical field if that’s their choice if that’s what they want to do,” Cornish said. “Even if it’s not nursing, you know this will give them patient care experience no matter what they do in the medical field.”
The CNA program Hoxie offers is free to students thanks to grants.
They will start their clinicals in the spring, and then will be able to test for certification.
Cornish said next school year, they are considering moving to a one-semester course, but this year’s course was a full school year.
