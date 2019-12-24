Hoxie sees growth phenomenal in 2019

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Hoxie is growing and that means adding more housing.
Last week, the city held a public hearing to rezone property on southwest Texas Street for apartments.
The new building will house eight new apartments and passed through the zoning committee on to city council.
This isn’t the only growth the city has seen this year, they’ve also added three new businesses in the last few months.
Mayor Dennis Coggins said they wouldn’t see this improvement without the citizens’ help.
“It’s them that’s cleaning up Hoxie and hopefully we’ll keep on continuing,” Coggins said. “This is my first year, I’ve got three more years at least and we’ll see what happens in three years.”
The city council still must approve the new apartments, but if everything goes as planned, they hope to start construction soon.
Mayor Coggins also said they hope to have more new businesses come in and already have a few considering opening in the area.
