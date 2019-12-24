Jonesboro mayor named to Supreme Court committee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin will serve on an Arkansas Supreme court committee dedicated to security and emergency preparedness.
According to a press release, Chief Justice John Dan Kemp informed Mayor Harold Perrin by letter of his appointment to the supreme court’s Security and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Perrin now joins a 16-member panel responsible for helping local agencies and governments develop plans for circuit and district courts around the state.
The committee helps with courtroom security around the state and determines which courts most need and should receive grant funding.
“It is an unexpected honor,” Perrin said. “It’s always important for Jonesboro to be included in anything that involves the entire state, so I think this can only be a positive for our city.”
Perrin’s term lasts until Sept. 30, 2022.
