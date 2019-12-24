Last-minute Christmas shoppers welcomed by businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Christmas holiday is now just hours away; Region 8 News hit the streets to see how much last-minute shopping took place Tuesday.
Shoppers say the time just got by them, but many agreed they did wait a little late.
“Work, school those are my two excuses,” shopper Kellan McCann said. “I don’t know if they’re good excuses, but they’re excuses.”
Businesses in downtown Jonesboro say they are happy to see those last-minute shoppers.
“This past weekend has just been phenomenal,” Brandon Stevens, an employee with Gearhead Outfitter, said. “Lots of traffic, lots of people shopping, having a good time, finding gifts so it’s been really good.”
Buff City Soap employees make their merchandise in house. The demand has kept them busy these past few weeks.
“People have just been coming in here,” Will Weatherford said. “They have just wiped us out.”
McCann says he suggests not waiting until the day before Christmas to do your shopping.
“As someone who has to work on Christmas Eve, don’t wait until the last second, but here I am shopping for last-minute gifts,” he said. “Try to get them in November when they’re on sale and don’t wait until the last minute.”
Gearhead Outfitters employees say it’s important to keep your shopping local this time of year and at all times.
“The thing you miss the most with not shopping locally is customer service,” Stevens said. “That’s what we here at Gearhead strive for, to give excellent customer service.”
