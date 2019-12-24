Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHARTER SCHOOL FOUNDER-CONTEMPT
Arkansas officials seek shuttered charter school records
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas education officials are asking a judge to hold the founder of a Little Rock charter school in contempt of court for failing to provide documents needed for a state audit. Covenant Keepers Charter School in southwest Little Rock closed in June after its founder Valerie Tatum retired. Judge Mary McGowan ordered Tatum in November to present fiscal records for 2017-18 and 2018-19 and other financial paperwork. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday that Tatum says she doesn't have access to those documents. Education officials filed a motion Dec. 12 asking McGowan to hold Tatum in contempt.
GARLAND COUNTY-INMATE DEATH
Inmate, 28, dies while in custody of Garland County jail
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Garland County jail in Hot Springs. The Garland County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was booked Friday afternoon in the jail on criminal trespass charges. Authorities say the inmate was found unresponsive in a holding cell about three hours later and was later pronounced dead. The inmate's name has not been released, and authorities say the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine his cause of death.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
SEVERE WEATHER-DISPATCHER INVESTIGATION
Arkansas probe clears ex-911 dispatcher after caller drowns
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An internal investigation has cleared a former 911 dispatcher in Arkansas of any wrongdoing in how she handled a call in which she scolded a frantic newspaper delivery woman for driving into floodwaters before she drowned. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the review by the Fort Smith police department concluded ex-dispatcher Donna Reneau performed her duties as required. Reneau was working her final shift on Aug. 24 when she took the call from 47-year-old Debra Stevens. Dean Pitts, who led the police department's review, says there was no negligence in Reneau's performance in dispatching first responders and her actions wouldn’t have merited being fired.
FIRST BLACK PROFESSOR
First black professor at Arkansas university dies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The son of the first black professor at a university in Arkansas says his father recently passed away at his home in Fayetteville. Gordon Morgan was a sociologist professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. His son, Brian Morgan, said Wednesday that he did not have any information regarding the cause of his death. Gordon Morgan was 88. Morgan started working at UA in 1969 as a tenure-track faculty member. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports he conducted research that delved into topics of race and education.
HOUSING STANDARDS-GEORGIA
Local governments fight limits on controlling how homes look
EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Local governments in Georgia are renewing their fight against proposals limiting their ability to control the look of new homes. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Columbia County and Grovetown are among localities that have passed resolutions opposing the restrictions. The action is in response to bills that would prohibit counties and cities from determining building requirements such as layouts, color schemes and materials used for certain single- and double-family residences.