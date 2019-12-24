Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county has an extra $75 in its coffers thanks to a former thief with a guilty conscience. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that someone anonymously sent the money to Shawnee County along with a letter dated Dec. 18. The letter states that the sender is in a 12-step program and working to make financial amends. It states that many years ago the writer stole a receptacle meant for cigarette ashes that was in front of the courthouse. County Commission Chairman Bill Riphahn says the letter was accompanied by three $20 bills, one $10 bill and one $5 bill.