New cameras in Osceola set to catch, fine illegal dumpers

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -A Mississippi County town has an extra set of eyes to catch illegal dumping which will cost criminals big bucks.
On Thurs. Dec. 19, the Osceola Community Involvement Task Force announced two new camera systems are hooked up and ready to catch citizens littering next to dumpsters.
Shawn Chafin, the chairman of the task force, said the issue has been ongoing and warns people to do the right thing or else there will be consequences, including a $1,020 criminal trespassing fine.
“We want people to know that we are going to enforce that now," Chafin said. "We want to clean our town up, and that’s one of the things we are going to do.”
Chafin added that the hidden cameras will be rotated to different dumpster areas every few weeks and placed on both sides of the dumpster.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.