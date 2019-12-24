Police investigating copper theft at communications tower

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Thieves targeted and stole copper from a communications tower in Jonesboro and now police are investigating.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the break-in happened at the Public Safety Service Communications site on Strawfloor Road.
The thief reportedly cut a large hole in the security fence, giving them access to the tower.
The copper stolen was valued at less than $30, but repairs will cost several thousand dollars.
Presley said all radio controls are up and running but this is a major offense that could have jeopardized critical communications infrastructure.
“These radios are being used constantly throughout the city. So this is not just a simple theft, this is a very serious situation where your $30 worth of copper could’ve cost someone their life in response,” Presley said.
Anyone who has information regarding this theft can contact Jonesboro police or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
